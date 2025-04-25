Najee Harris, Omarion Hampton both named among Round 1 biggest losers
The Los Angeles Chargers made a surprising pick at No. 22 in the 2025 NFL draft when they took North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.
It's a solid investment, as they landed one of the best running backs in this class. They also control his contract for the first five years of his career since he was taken in Round 1. Throw in the fact that he perfectly fits what Jim Harbaugh looks for, and it seems like a match made in heaven.
RELATED: Is Justin Herbert happy with Chargers' polarizing NFL draft pick?
The only issue is the presence of Najee Harris.
Los Angeles signed Harris this offseason after four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris signed a one-year deal and was in line to be the featured back. That's now in doubt with Hampton. On the flip side, Hampton won't be an unquestioned feature back either with Harris around.
This is why Justin Carter of Roto Baller named Hampton and Harris as two of the biggest losers from Round 1.
"It looked like Najee Harris had a path to a bellcow role in Los Angeles this season, but then the Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton in the first round. Now, both players are set to see their fantasy stocks drop in 2025. Hampton is still set up well long-term as Harris is on a one-year deal, but the two will siphon each other's upside off this season." — Carter, Roto Baller
In the end, Hampton will be the leader of the backfield, but he might not reach his potential immediately. That's why it's easier to agree with Harris as the loser from Round 1, rather than Hampton.
The veteran will likely be one-and-done in L.A., leaving him looking for another home in 2026.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' GM Joe Hortiz reveals favorite part of preparing for the NFL draft
Los Angeles Chargers' new addition predicts big plays with Justin Herbert reunion
Chargers receive passing grade despite not addressing greatest need with Omarion Hampton
Chargers first round selection Omarion Hampton's elite college highlights
Chargers drafting Omarion Hampton has Skip Bayless firing warning shot at Chiefs, Andy Reid