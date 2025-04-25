Giants' NFL draft decision opens the door to massive Chargers trade
The Los Angeles Chargers are definitely in need of pass-rushing help after releasing long-time star Joey Bosa earlier this offseason, and the New York Giants may have an answer for them.
The Giants just selected Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft, which means that fellow edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could be on the trade block.
Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently reported that New York may be willing to accept a third-round draft pick in return for Thibodeaux, who appears to be the odd man out in a rotation that includes Brian Burns and the newly-minted Carter.
Now, the Giants did just exercise Thibodeaux's fifth-year option, but that doesn't necessarily mean New York is definitely keeping him for the long haul. That's going to be an expensive long-term deal eventually, and it seems hard to imagine Big Blue paying three edge rushers big money.
Should the Giants decide to move on from Thibodeaux, the Chargers should jump to the front of the line of teams that attempt to acquire him.
Los Angeles re-signed Khalil Mack, but it's important to note that Mack managed just six sacks in 2024. The aging superstar seems to be declining, and with Bosa gone, he definitely needs some help. Thibodeaux would instantly provide that.
The University of Oregon product is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 12 game and logged 28 tackles and 5.5 sacks, missing some time due to a wrist injury. However, he is just two seasons removed from racking up 50 tackles and 11.5 sacks.
When healthy, Thibodeaux has proven to be a terrific pass rusher, and keep in mind: he is still just 24 years old. A third-round pick is a rather cheap cost to land him, and it's a price Los Angeles should absolutely be willing to pay.
We'll see if the Chargers get involved in trade discussions for the star pass rusher.
