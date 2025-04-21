Grading Chargers’ 7-round NFL mock draft showing from ESPN
The Los Angeles Chargers approach the 2025 NFL draft with a stockpile of picks to put toward the roster rebuild as Year 2 of the Jim Harbaugh experience gets underway.
Most mock drafts focus on the Chargers grabbing instant-impact players at positions of need—with bonus points if the player selected have a Harbaugh link to the Michigan Wolverines.
That’s certainly the case in a new seven-round mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid, which has the Chargers rolling with Michigan tight end Colston Loveland in the first round:
“Loveland finished with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns in 2024 despite inconsistent quarterback play. He also is a serviceable blocker with sufficient play strength, a requirement for tight ends in Greg Roman's offense. Oh, and he of course played for Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.”
RELATED: Chargers keep it mysterious about team's pursuit of big names like DK Metcalf
At this point, the Chargers being mocked Loveland isn’t all that interesting. Impactful, but not interesting.
More notable is the Chargers drafting Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins in the second round:
“Collins is a pro-ready prospect who could be a reliable run defender immediately. His ceiling isn't as high as some other defensive tackles in this class, but his intensity of play and strength at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds would be an immediate boost for the Chargers.”
RELATED: Chargers warned to avoid top Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection in Round 1 of NFL draft
The Chargers need to replace Poona Ford, who left during free agency. Collins would be a great value who can come in and fill some of that void at a much cheaper cost.
From there, the Chargers keep things interesting in the mock draft:
- 86. Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
- 125. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
- 158. Luke Kandra, G/C, Cincinnati
That’s just to name a few more, but the point is simple – the Chargers really upgrade the roster in a smart manner with this approach. Over the first four picks, that’s a starting tight end, nose tackle and potentially a starting wideout, plus a rotational back to pair with Najee Harris.
While it’s not the highest-graded outcome imaginable, it would certainly improve the Chargers right away.
Grade: B+
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers could be potential surprise trade-up candidate with NFC team in top 10
Chargers faceplant in worst way in AI-predicted NFL mock draft
Chargers linked to Steelers in NFL draft through RB Najee Harris
Chargers predicted to replace Joey Bosa with underrated Jim Harbaugh disciple
Chargers surprisingly predicted to end elite WRs fall in 2025 NFL draft