Chargers solve Justin Herbert's problem in big trade proposal with Colts
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is definitely one of the more criticized players in the NFL, and it's thanks much in part to his rather poor—but brief—playoff track record.
Of course, this past season, much of Herbert's issues were due to a lack of weapons. Outside of Ladd McConkey, Herbert couldn't really rely on anyone in the passing game, which put even more pressure on the 27-year-old.
Unfortunately, the Chargers haven't really done much to maker Herbert's life easier this offseason, only replacing Joshua Palmer with Mike Williams in free agency.
Not surprisingly, Los Angeles is expected to select at least one pass-catcher in the NFL Draft this week, and Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has proposed a trade in which the Chargers would land a significant weapon for Herbert.
McGuiness suggests that Los Angeles swings a trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire the 14th overall pick, where the Bolts would then select Arizona Wildcats receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Most mock drafts have the Chargers adding either a tight end or a wide receiver in the first round of the draft, and they could get aggressive to do so," McGuinness wrote. "Arizona‘s Tetairoa McMillan is one option if he slides into the early teens on draft night, and the Indianapolis Colts at Pick No. 14 would be a potential trade partner in that scenario."
Considering McMillan was viewed as a top-five talent earlier in the season, landing him at No. 14 would be one heck of a coup for the Chargers.
McMillan just finished a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 84 receptions for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. The towering 6-foot-5 presence also racked up 1,402 yards and 10 scores the year prior, so his collegiate production cannot be questioned.
A potential tandem of McConkey and McMillan is certainly tantalizing and could ultimately bring out the best in Herbert.
