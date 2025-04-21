Chargers trade pitch adds $4 million quarterback as another backup option
The Los Angeles Chargers are well-stocked at quarterback ahead of the 2025 season, with the team sporting Justin Herbert, Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance. However, one analyst believes the team could add yet another player to the room.
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson, the Seattle Seahawks are putting quarterback Sam Howell on the trade block after the team signed Drew Lock in free agency to back up new starter, Sam Darnold.
On the heels of that, Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Chargers could make a play for the former fifth-round pick to add more help behind Herbert.
"For the Chargers, they’re bringing in Trey Lance to help backup Taylor Heinicke and Justin Herbert," he wrote. "They also need more competition in that room in case Herbert goes down. Howell won’t win the job, but he’s more of a dependable backup on what head coach Jim Harbaugh should look for."
Howell spent the first two years of his career with the Washington Commanders, where he saw 17 starts in 2023. Howell did manage to show some promise that season with a 63.4% completion rate and 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns, but he was also erratic with 21 interceptions.
Just a month-plus before the Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels in 2024, Howell was traded to the Seahawks, where he only saw the field for two games last season and completed just 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards and one interception.
Considering the Chargers already took a flier on Lance, it's hard to envision Los Angeles doing the same for another young player at the position. And, with Howell unlikely to beat out Heinicke for the backup job, it makes even less sense to give up any semblance of draft capital for the former fifth-rounder.
While Howell is likely to be playing elsewhere in 2025, chances are it won't be with the Chargers.
