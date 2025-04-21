Chargers should go after ‘expendable’ NFL draft trade block candidates from Adam Schefter
The Los Angeles Chargers have been pretty conservative under Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz.
But that doesn’t mean they won’t strike up a trade during the 2025 NFL draft if something nice presents itself as a good value and way to upgrade the roster.
While sharing NFL draft intel this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed out “players on rookie contracts who could be deemed expendable” and the following names certainly stick out as guys to watch for the Chargers.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Giants
A former third-rounder who has yet to realize some supposed potential, Hyatt could be a nice experiment to get on the field alongside Ladd McConkey if a wideout they want doesn’t fall to them in the first round. He’s under contract through 2026.
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
Etienne has seemed to fall out of favor compared to Tank Bigsby in Jacksonville. But it’s fair to think the 25th pick in the 2021 draft has better upside in a, well, better offense and location. He’s a quality rusher and strong receiver, making him a nice complement to Najee Harris. He’s entering the final year of his deal.
Odafe Oweh, Edge, Ravens
It’s a little surprising to see Oweh listed after a 10-sack season. The Chargers certainly wouldn’t mind paying him a massive contract after his fifth and final year of his rookie deal in 2025. They lost Joey Bosa and potentially have just one year left of Khalil Mack.
George Pickens, WR, Steelers
The wildcard. Pickens can be a game-changing player, but that seems to apply for and against his team. He averages better than 16 yards per catch and seemingly hasn’t hit his upside. Putting him with Justin Herbert might help. But there’s no fifth-year option because he wasn’t a first-rounder, so 2025 is the final year before he might seek a massive extension.
