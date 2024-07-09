Chargers News: Are LA's Running Back Room Changes A Net Positive?
It's no secret that new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz want to prioritize the run game this fall.
Hortiz let the Bolts' top 2023 running back, Austin Ekeler, depart for the Washington Commanders in free agency. But he made sure to re-stock the club's coffers quickly, inking a pair of Hortiz's former Baltimore Ravens backs, Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, in free agency, while also drafting former Troy running back Kimani Vidal with the No. 181 pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Chargers simultaneously ditched sure-thing wide receivers Keenan Allen, a six-time Pro Bowler, and Mike Williams, who if he could ever stay healthy might have made a Pro Bowl team himself. Los Angeles did bring on a slew of intriguing rookie prospects at that position, but they're largely unproven.
Per Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire, Los Angeles improved its run game with its slew of moves. Justin Herbert will have plenty of new options for handing off the pigskin.
"After playing with the Chargers for seven seasons, Ekeler departed and eventually reunited with former head coach Anthony Lynn, who is now Washington’s running backs coach," Borquez writes. "With the vision of the offense pounding the rock and wearing defenses on the ground, Los Angeles went out and got guys familiar with Roman’s gap/power scheme. Edwards is coming off a year where he set career highs in rushing yards (810) and touchdowns (13). Dobbins has struggled to stay healthy, but his most productive season came under Roman in 2020 when he rushed for 805 yards, nine scores and 6.0 yards per carry. Vidal was productive at Troy, rushing for 1,661 yards and scoring 14 touchdowns on 295 carries.
