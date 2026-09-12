Chargers Gain Major Advantage Just Hours Before Week 1 Matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers are usually known for their offseason victories, with additions being praised. Then, shortly after the NFL season starts, injuries begin to mount, and the Bolts lose all sorts of hype that was around them.

Going into 2026, the Bolts are relatively healthy, only losing one player to a season-ending injury and others to short-term injured reserve. This is a great outcome compared to prior years, but it can only be considered "great" if they win in the early stages of the NFL season, just as they did in 2025.

So, on the Bolts' side of things, they are healthy for their Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. How about the Cardinals' side of things?

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Gives Bolts Another Edge Before Week 1

The Cardinals are already rolling into the 2026 NFL season with little expectation, considering their QB situation and lack of talent on defense. With this, they are also missing Tip Reiman, a strong blocking TE; Chase Bisontis, a highly touted rookie OL who was slated to be their first guy off the bench; Kaleb Proctor, an explosive Day 3 rookie interior defensive lineman and James Conner, a long-time starting RB who has played well against the Bolts in years prior.

All of these injuries are well documented and have been noted by both fanbases. The news that has been released that shakes things up is the weekly injury report seen by both squads. The Chargers are only without Deane Leonard, their CB4 and #1 gunner and possibly Tuli Tuipulotu, their best EDGE defender, who is listed as questionable for the game.

For the team in the desert, they are reportedly missing: Isaiah Adams,

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Garrett Williams and possibly Jeremiyah Love. The biggest loss on the list is Adams, who earned their starting guard spot and has reportedly been a player the team really likes to have a strong year in the next offensive system. Taylor-Demerson was also slated to have a role on this defense, being described as an undersized defensive "energizer bunny."

Williams is a depth option/special teams player, giving the Cardinals less depth at a position that is already viewed as questionable. Finally, the biggest name on the list is Love, the team's Top 5 selection in this most recent draft. He is officially listed as questionable, but it has been reported that he is expected to play and make his NFL debut on time.

Even if Love suits up, the Cardinals' missing Adams, Taylor-Demerson and Williams give the Bolts another real advantage ahead of the team's clash in Los Angeles.

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