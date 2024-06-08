Chargers News: Bolts Set to Return to San Diego... for a Limited Time Only
The Los Angeles Chargers are slated to return from whence they came, San Diego — albeit for a limited time only in the offseason.
Los Angeles revealed on its team website that the club will suit up for mandatory minicamp at San Diego's Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps Base. From 12:15-2 p.m. on June 11, fans stationed at the base will be able to meet attendant Bolts players (which will be all of them, given that it's a mandatory event).
The Bolts actually kicked off their NFL career in Los Angeles, circa 1960, but ventured south in 1961. They returned to L.A. in 2017 following a dispute with owner Dean Spanos and the city of San Diego.
After the Chargers finished 5-12 in 2023, Spanos cleaned house. Well, in fairness, he actually cleaned house even before that, ditching longtime general manager Tom Telesco and less-longtime head coach Brandon Staley late into the club's regular season. Spanos made the offseason's splashiest head coaching hire when he brought aboard Jim Harbaugh (who himself was once a San Diego Chargers quarterback, from 1999-2000), fresh off winning the CFP national championship for the Michigan Wolverines this past NCAA season. He also brought aboard Joe Hortiz — formerly a director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens, coached by Jim Harbaugh's brother John — as the team's new general manager.
The club is looking to return to the postseason for only the second time in Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert's young career, and offseason training is critical to ensuring that happens.
