Chargers Notes: Depleted WR Room, Fantasy Sleeper, Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh
The Los Angeles Chargers are on a break from their offseason activities, at least on the field. The team has enjoyed a fairly busy offseason, given that team owner Dean Spanos overhauled his personnel off the gridrion, too. He hired former University of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh to replace Brandon Staley, and ex-Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz.
Chargers News: How Weakened Wide Receiver Room, Strengthened Run Game Impacts Justin Herbert
Joe Hortiz wasted little time in offloading the Chargers' top two 2023 wide receivers, six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and zero-time Pro Bowler Mike Williams. Meanwhile, he shored up the club's running back depth, adding free agent Gus Edwards. One-time Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert may have a different focus on offense now, as Jim Harbaugh implements a smashmouth offense.
Chargers News: Los Angeles Skill Player Seen As Essential Fantasy Football Sleeper
The Los Angeles Chargers under Harbaugh and Hortiz got thorough with their 2024 NFL Draft, making eight selections. One of their later-round picks could have covert fantasy football value.
Does New Chargers Addition Represent Most Major Positional Improvement in Years?
This newly-acquired Bolt could be the single-most important fresh face.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert's Unfavorable Comparisons to Standout Rookie Befuddle Experts
Justin Herbert, who enjoyed one of the best rookie seasons ever, somehow compares unfavorably to a new standout first-year player.
Chargers News: Could A Late-Round Pick Steal the Show on Defense for Los Angeles?
The Bolts' defense, which had a rough run in 2023, is looking at a youthful revamp.
Chargers News: One Element Will Define Jim Harbaugh's Success in First Los Angeles Season
First-year head coach Harbaugh is hoping to turn around a team that finished just 5-12 last year.