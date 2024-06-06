Remaining Chargers WR Unsurprised by Decision to Ditch Keenan Allen, Mike Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers shocked many when they decided to part ways with their top wide receivers, Pro Bowler Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
The Chargers released Williams in mid-March, and a week later, he signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. A day after Williams was released, Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears for a fourth round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chargers ended up trading that pick to the New England Patriots.
While the moves were surprising, the Chargers' 2023 first round draft pick, Quentin Johnston, was not surprised by them at all. Chargers Wire's Alex Insdorf shared Johnston's comments on the Bolts moving on from Allen and Williams.
Johnston was viewed as the youngster in the Chargers' wide receiver room; however, as we approach the 2024 season, he's one of the so-called veterans in the room now.
The 22-year-old will look to be a leader and raise his quality of play simultaneously. Johnston's rookie season was far from unforgettable. In fact, Johnston looked unplayable at times, recording 38 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. On top of those numbers, he looked lost on the field and accounted for some key drops in crucial moments for the Bolts.
The former TCU Horned Frog will be looked at to take this wide receiver room to the next level alongside Joshua Palmer and fellow newcomers D.J. Chark, Ladd McConkey, and Brenden Rice.
We'll see if Johnston can live up to his potential as one of the primary targets for quarterback Justin Herbert.
