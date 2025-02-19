Insider reveals wild development for Chargers star pass rusher
While it's looking more and more like Joey Bosa's time with the Los Angeles Chargers is coming to an end, it's entirely possible that the star defensive end could remain with the Chargers.
Rumors have been swirling about Bosa representing a potential cut candidate this offseason, as Los Angeles stands to save over $25 million if it releases him.
However, ESPN's Dan Graziano has reported that while the Chargers releasing Bosa will be the "likely outcome," there could be a scenario in which keeping Bosa becomes something Los Angeles actually needs to do.
"With Khalil Mack eligible for unrestricted free agency and the Chargers contractually prohibited from franchising Mack, keeping Bosa -- who had five sacks in 2024 -- could turn out to be a priority," Graziano wrote.
Mack could very well depart LA next month, as he is in line to earn a rather lucrative contract, and the Chargers may not want to give that type of money to the 34-year-old.
In the event that Mack does leave, Los Angeles would suddenly be very thin on pass-rushing talent, which would make parting ways with Bosa pretty risky.
Of course, if the Chargers cut ties with Bosa, it would add even more cap room to the substantial amount they already have and would give them the opportunity to add some younger, sprier edge rushers in NFL free agency.
Bosa registered 22 tackles and five sacks in 14 games this past season and has played in a grand total of 28 contests over the last three years.
