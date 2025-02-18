Chargers’ Denzel Perryman replacement could be stolen from Chiefs
When it comes to Los Angeles Chargers free agents and trade candidates, linebacker Denzel Perryman seems to go forgotten behind names like Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, to name a few.
But Perryman, now 32 years old, is slated for free agency after appearing in just 11 games last season. That seems to have an obvious conclusion for the Chargers, but there’s a problem – the defense was notably worse against the run when he couldn’t play.
Luckily for the Chargers, they have options if they don’t re-up with Perryman. One, as hinted by Bleacher Report’s top 50 free agency board, is Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton: “Bolton would be a strong fit for the rival Chargers, who had the league's top-ranked scoring defense but too often struggled against the run (27th in yards per carry allowed).”
RELATED: Chargers convince star to betray Chiefs in free agency projections
Bolton, a former second-round pick in 2021, has basically been a full-time starter since entering the NFL and at just 24 years old, has already won two championships.
Meaning, he’d be a pretty nice addition for a Chargers defense that could use the help. Money certainly isn’t a concern, with the Chargers at roughly $65 million in free cap space right now before any other cap-saving moves (like cutting Bosa).
While Bolton wouldn’t be a super-flashy move and fans would bemoan Perryman’s departure, getting younger, a little more reliable in terms of attendance and directly hurting an AFC West rival must sound pretty good.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers urged to take big free agency risk to help Justin Herbert
Chargers take foolish gamble in trade projections before free agency opens
An important reminder about the Chargers as franchise tag window opens
Chargers' breakout star could bolt for Cowboys in free agency