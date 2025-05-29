Jim Harbaugh's culture, program gets huge praise from key Chargers veteran
The Los Angeles Chargers made a major splash last offseason when the team decided to hire Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.
In year one, Harbaugh already gave the fanbase more hope than they had seen in recent memory, and the Chargers head man is looking to build off of a successful first season.
RELATED: Latest Joey Bosa injury proves Chargers made right call cutting veteran edge rushe
From the outside looking in, it appears that Harbaugh is a players-first coach, which shouldn't be a surprise, as Harbaugh was once a player himself.
However, winning over the locker room as a new coach is vital to the future success of the franchise. Chargers veteran Tony Jefferson can't help but sing the praises of his head coach.
Jefferson is entering his 11th season in the NFL, which means he has seen it all. Last season, Jefferson came out of retirement to play for Harbaugh in his first season in Los Angeles.
When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Jefferson stated that the strength and conditioning program with the Chargers this offseason is the best he has ever been a part of. Jefferson mentions the program is great for veteran players who might have more wear and tear.
This is a big offseason for the Chargers. Hearing that players are enjoying the process has to mean that things are continuing to trend in the right direction for this franchise.
