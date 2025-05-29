Charger Report

Jim Harbaugh's culture, program gets huge praise from key Chargers veteran

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to get rave reviews from his players, including one Chargers veteran.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers made a major splash last offseason when the team decided to hire Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach.

In year one, Harbaugh already gave the fanbase more hope than they had seen in recent memory, and the Chargers head man is looking to build off of a successful first season.

From the outside looking in, it appears that Harbaugh is a players-first coach, which shouldn't be a surprise, as Harbaugh was once a player himself.

However, winning over the locker room as a new coach is vital to the future success of the franchise. Chargers veteran Tony Jefferson can't help but sing the praises of his head coach.

Jefferson is entering his 11th season in the NFL, which means he has seen it all. Last season, Jefferson came out of retirement to play for Harbaugh in his first season in Los Angeles.

When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Jefferson stated that the strength and conditioning program with the Chargers this offseason is the best he has ever been a part of. Jefferson mentions the program is great for veteran players who might have more wear and tear.

This is a big offseason for the Chargers. Hearing that players are enjoying the process has to mean that things are continuing to trend in the right direction for this franchise.

Los Angeles Chargers safety Tony Jefferson at a press conference during organized team activities at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

