Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh reveals two key lineup changes

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh likes to dance around roster decisions, oftentimes in the name of gamesmanship that keeps a competitive advantage.

Harbaugh did a little bit of that this week when it comes to first-round running back Omarion Hampton. The savvy head coach had plenty of good things to say about the rookie’s recovery progress after coming off injured reserve.

But on the final injury report by Friday, it turned out the Chargers wouldn’t be activating and playing Hampton in Week 13.

On other lineup topics, though, Harbaugh got very blunt in his assessments and decisions.

RELATED: Omarion Hampton gives shocking injury update and clarification

Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh talks new starters and a benching

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it comes to the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert, Harbaugh confirmed that the Chargers will give Jamaree Salyer the start at left tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That's a move that grants the wish of Chargers fans who have been asking for it since Joe Alt went down. It also signals the end, at least for now, of trade acquisition Trevor Penning getting in the lineup.

RELATED: Chargers players, coaches on hot seat for remainder of season

Harbaugh also announced that tight end Will Dissly will continue to be a healthy scratch. The Chargers brought on Tyler Conklin in free agency and the coaches have decided he’s the better fit from a blocking perspective.

More importantly, though, is the continued breakout of rookie Oronde Gadsden, so Harbaugh and the Chargers aren’t being shy about why Dissly will sit on the inactive list for the foreseeable future.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers WR hit with ill-timed injury designation, Thanksgiving status in question

The glorious day when Los Angeles Chargers stole Thanksgiving from the Dallas Cowboys

It might be time to consider picking up Oronde Gadsden in fantasy football

Chargers’ ‘demoralized’ group has one more chance to salvage things