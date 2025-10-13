Jim Harbaugh delivers another elite quote after Chargers' electric win over Dolphins
Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is typically good for an elite quote at least once per week and he didn't disappoint after the Chargers' Week 6 win over the Miami Dolphins.
If there was ever a finish that deserves an over-the-top quote from Harbaugh, it was Sunday's.
With the Chargers trailing 27-26 with under one minute left, Justin Herbert escaped a near-sack and hit Ladd McConkey with a pass that the second-year wideout turned into an electric 42-yard reception to get Los Angeles into field goal range.
A few plays later, Cameron Dicker the kicker drilled a field goal from 33 yards out to hand the Chargers their fourth win.
As only he can, Harbaugh explained just how long he's going to remember the incredible plays from Herbert and McConkey.
“That play will be burning in my mind until they throw dirt over top of me," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Kris Rhim.
Us too, Jim, us too.
When we look back on the Chargers' 2025 season, that play might be the one we point to that changed the course of Los Angeles' campaign.
After all, the Chargers were reeling following two straight losses and were about to drop a third to one of the worst teams in the NFL.
Instead of falling to 3-3 and allowing the Denver Broncos to jump them in the AFC West in what would be a sky-is-falling situation, the Chargers are now 4-2 and sit atop the division while now having a full head of steam for Week 7.
The Chargers are going to need all that steam as they prepare for a battle with one of the best teams and biggest surprises in the league this year, the 5-1 Indianapolis Colts.
