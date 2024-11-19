Jim Harbaugh offers first take on Week 12 'Harbaugh Bowl'
The third-ever 'Harbaugh bowl' will take place on Monday night in Week 12. Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers and John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens will meet at SoFi Stadium for what's expected to be an offensive masterclass between both teams.
This isn't the first time the brothers will face off in the NFL, as they played each other twice when Jim was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014. The first being a Ravens 16-6 victory in 2011. The last meeting was in Super Bowl 47, when the Ravens won 34-31.
Ahead of the big game, Jim had some words as to how he usually handles coaching against his older brother.
"Usually hits me about six hours after a game. I'm just gonna enjoy this one," Jim Harbaugh said. "John Harbaugh coached football team, the Baltimore Ravens—as tough as they come as far as competitors."
If the past has any effect over this game, it's that this will be another dogfight of a matchup. Both teams have seven wins and are in second place of their respective divisions. The Chargers are currently the No.5 seed in the AFC, with the Ravens one spot below. Both are expected to head to the playoffs, so this should be an electric meeting to watch.
