Jim Harbaugh’s game management blasted during Bucs vs. Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers clutched a 17-13 lead going into halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While there was plenty to like about the team’s effort during the first half, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh himself came under fire for certain game management decisions.
At one point, the Chargers opted to punt from the 41-yard line rather than go for it or even attempt a long field goal. Punter JK Scott then whiffed on his punt, sending it into the end zone for a field-position swing of just 21 yards.
That prompted The Athletic’s Daniel Popper to write the following: “Chargers punting from well inside opposing territory for the second straight week. KC 39 last week. TB 41 this week.”
Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times added this: “Another drive where the Chargers get to plus-territory and punt?”
Adding to the confusion, Harbaugh got super aggressive with roughly 30 seconds left in the half and just one timeout, airing it out and exposing Justin Herbert to more hits deep in his own territory.
There were lots of positives, too, like Ladd McConkey returning from injury to score a touchdown. Quentin Johnston scored, too, continuing his strong bounce-back season.
But with the offensive balance and play-calling already under the microscope, fans and other onlookers clearly want to see a little more aggressiveness and overall game-planning from Harbaugh’s team.
