Jim Harbaugh's Mother's Day surprise at Chargers rookie camp

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh got a special surprise during Mother's Day as the team finished rookie minicamp.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during press conference at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh during press conference at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers finished up their 2025 rookie minicamp on one of the most important holidays on the calendar, Mother's Day.

This past Sunday was the day we all celebrated the greatest women in our lives; however, the Chargers were putting in the work to get better for this upcoming season.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has long praised his mother and father. Both Harbaugh brothers can't hide the love they have for their parents.

On Sunday, Jim got a massive surprise during the final day of rookie camp, as momma Harbaugh came to visit her son at work.

Harbaugh got the chance to see his mother and father, as his parents pulled off the big surprise for the big holiday weekend.

If I were Harbaugh's parents, I would have also surprised my son if he were living in Los Angeles. The backdrop of the area in the photos of the Harbaughs looks like a dream.

One can put in all the work, day in and day out. However, seeing your mom will always turn you into the little boy you once were.

The Harbaugh brothers have a saying, "Who has it better than us? Nobody!" It was something started by their father when they were younger. Now, it appears they still have that same mindset. Hopefully, everyone had a great Mother's Day.

