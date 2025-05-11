Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights
The Los Angeles Chargers heard all season and offseason long that the team had to add a wide receiver to the mix before the 2025 season.
Well, the team did just that with their second round selection of former Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL Draft.
RELATED: Chargers' disappointing new defensive rank vs. Chiefs, Broncos in tough AFC West
Harris will be expected to make a day-one impact for the franchise. However, what should fans be expecting from the former SEC receiver? Here are some highlights from Harris during his college career.
Harris has the body type to be a big target for quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the 6'2 200 lb receiver also has the speed to keep cornerbacks guessing his next move, as the play above proves that.
Before suffering an injury in his last season at Ole Miss, Harris was on pace to be one of the best receivers in college football.
Harris can be a do-it-all receiver whose 29 touchdown receptions in college make him no stranger to the endzone. Something that the Chargers desperately need from a receiver.
An underrated trait that Harris has is his ability to get yards after the catch. RAC is a big stat for receivers in the play-action and screen pass game. Harris could have a monster rookie season if healthy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
What draft experts said about new Chargers RB Omarion Hampton
Chargers' defense predicted to take a small step backwards in 2025
D is for disappointment when it comes to grading Chargers' 2025 offseason
What draft experts said about new Chargers TE Oronde Gadsden II
Chargers' Omarion Hampton already projected to win major awards in Justin Herbert's offense