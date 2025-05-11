Charger Report

Chargers second round selection Tre Harris' explosive college highlights

The Los Angeles Chargers are expecting big things from Tre Harris in year one. Here are some highlights from Harris's time in college.

Tyler Reed

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris runs after a catch for a first down as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Jordan Lovett pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers heard all season and offseason long that the team had to add a wide receiver to the mix before the 2025 season.

Well, the team did just that with their second round selection of former Ole Miss receiver Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harris will be expected to make a day-one impact for the franchise. However, what should fans be expecting from the former SEC receiver? Here are some highlights from Harris during his college career.

Harris has the body type to be a big target for quarterback Justin Herbert. However, the 6'2 200 lb receiver also has the speed to keep cornerbacks guessing his next move, as the play above proves that.

Before suffering an injury in his last season at Ole Miss, Harris was on pace to be one of the best receivers in college football.

Harris can be a do-it-all receiver whose 29 touchdown receptions in college make him no stranger to the endzone. Something that the Chargers desperately need from a receiver.

An underrated trait that Harris has is his ability to get yards after the catch. RAC is a big stat for receivers in the play-action and screen pass game. Harris could have a monster rookie season if healthy.

