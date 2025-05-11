Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
The Los Angeles Chargers are currently in the middle of their 2025 rookie camp. The franchise is getting their first glimpse at the potential future of the team.
The Chargers made nine selections in the 2025 NFL Draft and added 18 undrafted free agents to their rookie class.
Chargers won't close door on free-agent signings, more for Jim Harbaugh's roster
With all of those additions, the team had to make some difficult moves to make room for all 18 undrafted free agent signings.
According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers have waived OLB Chris Collins in order to make room for their undrafted free agent class.
Collins is still looking to make his official regular season NFL debut. The former Minnesota Golden Gopher spent six seasons at the collegiate level, and five of those seasons were with the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Collins spent time at nearly every position on the defensive line, but was attempting to play outside linebacker for the Chargers.
The former Gophers star has a massive six-foot-five frame and could be a great piece for a team looking for linebacker depth, and Collins has the experience.
The Chargers did not add an outside linebacker in their 2025 draft class. However, the team is hoping that 2024 SEC Defensive Player of the Year Kyle Kennard will cause offenses fits as a star edge rusher in Los Angeles.
