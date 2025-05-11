Chargers blockbuster trade proposal adds elite $15.8 million edge rusher
If the Los Angeles Chargers want to build upon their impressive 2024 campaign that saw an unexpected trip to the playoffs, the team should be looking to improve its edge rusher group.
On paper,, the Chargers have a solid trio of Khalil Mack, Bud Dupree and Tui Tuipulotu after cutting Joey Bosa earlier this offseason.
However, Mack is coming off a down season, and both he and Dupree are getting up there in age (34 and 32). Tulpulotu had a breakout campaign in 2024 but we need to see him do it again before being convinced he can provide what Los Angeles needs.
If the Chargers really want to shore up the position, a trade for Trey Hendrickson would be just what the doctor ordered. Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios recently suggested the Chargers make a move for the disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals star.
"Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers should be desperate to upgrade the pass-rushing unit," he said. "Since they lost Poona Ford after he no longer fit the bill, the team needs a superstar talent to fill the shoes when Khalil Mack eventually retires next year. Da’Shawn Hand and Teair Tart can’t single-handedly carry this unit, and Hendrickson should be the old-school athlete that head coach Jim Harbaugh should keep his eye on."
Why is Hendrickson disgruntled? Well, he and the Bengals have been unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension as Hendrickson prepares to enter the final year of his deal.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler also noted that Hendrickson may hold out if he doesn't get the deal he's seeking, which would only make a trade more likely.
As good as the Chargers' defense is, Hendrickson would take it to another level. His 17.5 sacks in 2024 were tops in the NFL, and no edge rusher has more than the four-time Pro Bowler since 2023.
We'd suspect the Bengals will ultimately get a second-round pick and maybe a late-rounder in exchange for Hendrickson's services. Los Angeles has its second-round pick in 2026, so no issue there.
Then, the Chargers would have to extend Hendrickson with a deal that pays him somewhere between $30-$40 million annually.
That shouldn't be a problem for Los Angeles, either, as the team is loaded with cap space in 2026 and 2027. And, with $29.1 million in cap space right now, the Chargers can easily fit in Hendrickson's $15.8 million base salary in 2025.
There's a lot that goes into acquiring Hendrickson, but it makes all the sense in the world for Los Angeles to do. Hendrickson not only improves Los Angeles' chances of taking that next step this year, he also shores up the position in 2026 if Mack and Dupree don't return.
