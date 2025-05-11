Chargers' wide receiver signing named most 'head-scratching' offseason move
The Los Angeles Chargers lost one of their top receivers this offseason when Joshua Palmer signed with the Buffalo Bills in NFL free agency.
To replace Palmer, L.A. decided to bring back a familiar face, coming to terms with Mike Williams. The No. 7 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Williams had some big moments for the Chargers during his seven-year run with the team.
MORE: Chargers make roster moves while signing UDFA class
In 2024, however, he struggled to find his footing after splitting time with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. In 18 games (nine with each team), Williams had just 21 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.
That drop in production is why Yardbarker's Seth Trachtman called the Williams signing the most "head-scratching" move for the Chargers this offseason.
"Kudos to the Chargers for bringing Williams back after seven mostly strong years in LA. However, even a one-year deal worth up to $6 million could be an overpay for a player clearly on the downside of his career. Williams has struggled over the last two seasons and had only 21 receptions in 18 games with two teams last season."
Los Angeles is banking on the change of scenery being the reason for his struggles, rather than age. The good news is that they've protected themselves by selecting Tre Harris in the second round of the draft. Ideally, he can come along slowly, but he has the talent to take on a larger role if Williams continues to underperform.
