Jim Harbaugh hypes specific Chargers UDFAs with rookie camp underway
The Los Angeles Chargers are getting their first glimpse at their rookie class this weekend as minicamp has begun.
The big names, like 2025 first round selection Omarion Hampton, will have a lot of eyes on them this weekend.
RELATED: Chargers won't close door on free-agent signings, more for Jim Harbaugh's roster
However, it's the undrafted free agents who are really looking to make a name for themselves this weekend.
On Friday, head coach Jim Harbaugh got a chance to speak about a few of the Chargers' undrafted rookie additions. Harbaugh couldn't help but gush over a few names.
During his time with the media, Harbaugh spoke very highly of running back Raheim Sanders, wide receiver Luke Grimm, and tight end Stevo Klotz.
Sanders found success during his time in college at two SEC programs. In his sophomore season with the Arkansas Razorbacks, Sanders rushed for over 1,000 yards and led the SEC in yards per rushing attempt with 6.5 yards.
Grimm had a strong showing in his senior season with the Kansas Jayhawks, grabbing six touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Klotz had an interesting college career. The former Iowa State star started his college career as a linebacker, but found his calling at tight end.
The Chargers have brought in some promising potential with their rookie free agent class. If Sanders becomes a star, the Chargers' backfield may end up being one of the best in the league.
