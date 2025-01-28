Charger Report

Hilarious video perfectly lays out the long-standing beef between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll

Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll go way, way back. Carroll's hiring as the new head man for the Las Vegas Raiders is sure to ignite the rivalry with Harbaugh and his Los Angeles Chargers as both teams fight to dethrone Kansas City as champions of the AFC West.

Brian Letscher

Oct 18, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (left) with San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh.
Oct 18, 2012; San Francisco, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (left) with San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Pete Carroll was introduced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, repeating his long-held mantra of "competition". A mantra that Jim Harbaugh also holds near and dear to his made-of-pigskin heart. Which is what these two men have been doing against each other for decades - competing - ever since Harbaugh was a win-at-all-costs player in the NFL and Carroll was a young, energetic defensive coordinator trying to keep Harbaugh in check.

Jim Harbaugh
Oct 29, 1989; Chicago, IL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bears quarterback Jim Harbaugh (4) in action against the Los Angeles Rams. / RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The rivalry evolved through the years, gaining steam as Harbaugh entered the coaching ranks and taking off when he took the reins at Stanford and beat Carroll's #1 ranked USC in one the biggest upsets in college football history.

The moments go on and on - including the infamous 2009 post-game "what's your deal?" confrontation. All of it, beginning to end, is below in this hilarious video from Secret Base:

With competitors like Harbaugh and Carroll facing off twice in the upcoming regular season, fans of both squads are hoping to be entertained by the head coach game as much as the one between the white lines.

