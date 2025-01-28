Hilarious video perfectly lays out the long-standing beef between Jim Harbaugh and Pete Carroll
Pete Carroll was introduced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, repeating his long-held mantra of "competition". A mantra that Jim Harbaugh also holds near and dear to his made-of-pigskin heart. Which is what these two men have been doing against each other for decades - competing - ever since Harbaugh was a win-at-all-costs player in the NFL and Carroll was a young, energetic defensive coordinator trying to keep Harbaugh in check.
The rivalry evolved through the years, gaining steam as Harbaugh entered the coaching ranks and taking off when he took the reins at Stanford and beat Carroll's #1 ranked USC in one the biggest upsets in college football history.
The moments go on and on - including the infamous 2009 post-game "what's your deal?" confrontation. All of it, beginning to end, is below in this hilarious video from Secret Base:
With competitors like Harbaugh and Carroll facing off twice in the upcoming regular season, fans of both squads are hoping to be entertained by the head coach game as much as the one between the white lines.
