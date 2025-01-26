Khalil Mack free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign DE?
The Los Angeles Chargers are prepping to bring in another top rookie class in the 2025 NFL draft.
However, before the draft, the team will be making some significant decisions on top free agents that will hit the market.
One of those free agents is superstar edge rusher Khalil Mack. Mack has already carved out a Hall of Fame career; however, will he be returning to Los Angeles in 2025?
Khalil Mack free agency market value
According to Spotrac, Mack's current market value stands at $6.8 million for a potential annual salary. Mack will command the market when it comes to edge rushers this offseason.
Pros of Chargers re-signing Khalil Mack
Mack's presence on the field alone is enough to bring him back next season. The future Hall of Famer had seven sacks this season and would be a massive piece in the pass rush rotation once again in 2025.
Cons of Chargers re-signing Khalil Mack
Father time comes for everyone, and it's not a secret that Mack will be 34 years old next season. 34 is considered ancient in a league looking to get younger at every turn.
Mack's sack total declined drastically this season after getting 17 last year. Has the decline in his performance already started?
Verdict
Mack's name value will bring many suitors looking to bring his skillset to their franchise. However, it seems that the former first-round pick is interested in staying with the Chargers.
Even with his sack numbers down, Mack still proved to be a key piece to the Chargers' defense and could be a great veteran presence for the unit in 2025.
Signing Mack may be the most important decision the Chargers make this offseason.
