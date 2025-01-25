Insider reveals one Chargers player who was badly exposed

Charger Report

The Los Angeles Chargers may want to find an upgrade over this one player during the NFL offseason.

Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh watches game action against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh watches game action against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers had a strong regular season, winning 11 games and capturing a playoff berth. However, their trip to the postseason was short lived.

The Chargers were hammered by the Houston Texans by a score of 32-12 in the Wild Card Round, unveiling Los Angeles' rather significant roster needs, especially offensively.

One area in which the Chargers are severely lacking is pass-catchers, and Daniel Popper of The Athletic feels that one player in particular was badly exposed in the Texans loss: tight end Will Dissly.

"Will Dissly had a solid season, but his limitations as a pass catcher were exposed in the playoffs," Popper wrote. "The Chargers need a playmaking tight end in the passing game."

Dissly caught a solid 50 passes for 481 yards and a couple of touchdowns during the regular season, registering a catch rate of 78.1 percent.

However, he had multiple drops in the playoff defeat, demonstrating that he really isn't a No. 1-caliber tight end in a truly elite offense.

Dissly is hardly the only issue for Los Angeles, as the Bolts also don't have any seriously reliable wide receivers outside of Ladd McConkey. But adding a better tight end would go a long way in making Justin Herbert's job easier next season.

The problem is that the free-agent market is very thin at the position, which may force the Chargers to seek a trade or punt to the NFL Draft.

Whatever the case may be, it's pretty clear that Los Angeles needs to find an upgrade.

Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly.
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Will Dissly (81) catches the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
