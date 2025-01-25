Insider reveals one Chargers player who was badly exposed
The Los Angeles Chargers had a strong regular season, winning 11 games and capturing a playoff berth. However, their trip to the postseason was short lived.
The Chargers were hammered by the Houston Texans by a score of 32-12 in the Wild Card Round, unveiling Los Angeles' rather significant roster needs, especially offensively.
One area in which the Chargers are severely lacking is pass-catchers, and Daniel Popper of The Athletic feels that one player in particular was badly exposed in the Texans loss: tight end Will Dissly.
"Will Dissly had a solid season, but his limitations as a pass catcher were exposed in the playoffs," Popper wrote. "The Chargers need a playmaking tight end in the passing game."
Dissly caught a solid 50 passes for 481 yards and a couple of touchdowns during the regular season, registering a catch rate of 78.1 percent.
However, he had multiple drops in the playoff defeat, demonstrating that he really isn't a No. 1-caliber tight end in a truly elite offense.
Dissly is hardly the only issue for Los Angeles, as the Bolts also don't have any seriously reliable wide receivers outside of Ladd McConkey. But adding a better tight end would go a long way in making Justin Herbert's job easier next season.
The problem is that the free-agent market is very thin at the position, which may force the Chargers to seek a trade or punt to the NFL Draft.
Whatever the case may be, it's pretty clear that Los Angeles needs to find an upgrade.
