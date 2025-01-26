Jim Harbaugh's Chargers coaching staff could lose key name after all
The Los Angeles Chargers have been enjoying a quiet, strong coaching-hiring cycle so far this offseason.
Breakout defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, after all, isn’t getting many looks. A fast-riser under general manager Joe Hortiz continues to get some looks, but overall, the Chargers haven’t lost much during this process.
Alas, here come the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the potential to spoil some of the vibes. Over the weekend, according to Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix, the Bucs interviewed Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator job.
Brady is a notable name for his past work with Andrew Luck in Indianapolis and later bolstering a strong running game, which current Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman surely liked to see. Before joining Jim Harbaugh’s staff, he was a senior offensive assistant in Philadelphia.
Losing Brady now would be a negative for the Chargers, considering last year wasn’t a good example of what he can really do for the offense—the interior offensive line struggled, Justin Herbert battled season-long lower-body injuries and the offense had no viable pass-catching targets beyond rookie Ladd McConkey.
Teams exiting the playoffs were always a late threat to steal personnel from the Chargers, though, and the Buccaneers need to replace Liam Coen, the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brady watch is officially underway now.
