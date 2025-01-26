Chargers pass on big names to get Justin Herbert help in expert’s first mock draft
It’s not even February and Los Angeles Chargers fans have to be tired of seeing the team next to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland’s name in mock drafts.
Granted, Chargers fans would love to actually hear that name called on draft day, as it would mean potentially securing the long-term top player at the position in the class for Justin Herbert.
But what’s interesting now is perhaps what other prospects and positions the Chargers say no thanks on to make the Jim Harbaugh-Michigan connection happen – so let’s look at those in a first annual mock draft from an expert.
RELATED: Chargers, Jim Harbaugh won’t worry about Pete Carroll’s Raiders yet for key reason
Said mock draft comes from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, where the Chargers grab Loveland at No. 22: “The Chargers need to give Justin Herbert more firepower. The coaching staff will be extremely familiar with what Loveland brings to the table.”
Right after the Chargers make the pick, the following names come off the board over the next few selections:
- Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
- Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
- Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
- Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
- James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
And that’s the problem right there – so many other needs with high-end prospects sit in range of the Chargers’ pick.
The Chargers are going to need immediate and long-term help off the edge if they lose Khalil Mack in free agency – or bring him back and say goodbye to Joey Bosa. They need better safety depth so Derwin James can play the role that is best for him near the line of scrimmage. Is tight end really a priority over a top-end wideout prospect to go with Ladd McConkey? And if they can’t get names like Poona Ford back, a stalwart interior defensive lineman would make a lot of sense.
These are the tough questions the Chargers must figure out in the coming weeks. How they navigate free agency will decide much – grabbing a top tight end would put these other names much higher on the board.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West
Chargers should call dysfunctional Jaguars about high-upside trade
Chargers smacked with stark reality check in sobering take
Denzel Perryman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign LB?
Chargers slammed with bad news in Khalil Mack pursuit
Former Chargers undrafted free agent finds new home before NFL free agency