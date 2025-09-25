Could Chargers trade for former first round pass rusher following Khalil Mack injury?
The Los Angeles Chargers are 3-0 and atop the AFC West. Their three wins all came against divisional opponents, giving them a strong lead over their rivals early on. The Bolts will now face their first non-division opponent this week in the 0-3 New York Giants.
The Giants, outside of a 37 point output against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2, haven't been able to get anything going offensively with veteran Russell Wilson at the helm. Head coach Brian Daboll made the decision to hand the keys to rookie Jaxson Dart in Week 4 and for the remainder of the season.
RELATED: 3 key storylines to follow ahead of Chargers Week 4 matchup with Giants
Dart's first test will be against the stout Chargers defense ran by Jesse Minter. One player won't be chasing down the Giants' rookie quarterback: veteran pass rusher Khalil Mack. Mack dislocated his elbow in the Chargers' 20-9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2 and will miss a few weeks.
Could the Chargers be getting a front-row seat to a potential trade target this week against the Giants? With Mack out, the Bolts may look to add former No.5 overall pick Kayvon Thibodeaux to their defense. Thibodeaux isn't a dominant edge rusher, as he'd had trouble finishing at the quarterback in recent years.
RELATED: Former Chargers undrafted free agent signs with Giants before Week 4 showdown
The same can't be said for 2025, as the former Oregon product has consistently been in the backfield. Thibodeaux has five pressures, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks through three games. The Giants were down big late in games already this year, not giving the pass rush many opportunities to get after it. Thibodeaux is also playing opposite of Brian Burns, who has four sacks.
A change of scenery, one where Thibodeaux heads home to California, may be a welcome one. The Chargers could use his services until Mack comes back, then create a formidable pass rushing tandem for the remainder of 2025.
It's worth inquiring about, especially since the Giants may be out of playoff contention soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
TV host claims Chargers' Harbaugh, Herbert better combo than peanut butter and jelly
Chargers legends Drew Brees and Philip Rivers head 2026 Hall of Fame candidates
Chargers' defense getting proper recognition as Derwin James wins weekly NFL award
Chargers tabbed by NFL insiders as possible NFL trade deadline buyers