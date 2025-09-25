Khalil Mack trade earns Chargers praise, Bears criticism
The Los Angeles Chargers have a future Hall of Famer on their defense in pass rusher Khalil Mack. While he's near the end of his career, Mack hasn't shown signs of slowing down any time soon. The former No.5 overall pick has had a long career with stops in Oakland and Chicago.
Mack has been part of some of the biggest trades in NFL history. The Raiders shipped him to the Bears in 2018 in exchange for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. After four seasons in Chicago where they didn't win much, the Bears decided to unload Mack in the 2022 offseason.
That's where the Chargers came in, who acquired the star pass rusher in exchange for a 2022 second-round pick and 2023 sixth-round pick.
Bill Barnwell of ESPN performed hindsight evaluations of the biggest trades from 2022-2023. He gave the Chargers high praise in their deal for Mack.
"Mack rounded back into form, making the Pro Bowl in each of the next three seasons. The 2024 nod might have been a little generous, but in 2023, Mack racked up 17 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, earning him deserved down-ballot Defensive Player of the Year attention. He is currently sidelined by an elbow injury, but Mack had missed just one game in his first three years with the Chargers. He has been healthy and productive."
In Mack's 52 games with the Chargers, he has 51 quarterback hits, 40 tackles for a loss and 32 sacks. He's also made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons with the Bolts. While a dislocated elbow will sideline him for a few weeks, he's been nothing but productive since being brought to Los Angeles.
"Clear win for the Chargers," said Barnwell. It sure was.
