Jim Harbaugh makes it clear Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden is en route to breakout
Los Angeles Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden was one of the most-hyped aspects of everything around the team this offseason.
Turns out Chargers fans were right, too.
Just ask Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had this to say about Gadsden: "I just have a feeling, I've seen this movie a few times-there's more good to come."
In his NFL debut during last week’s win over the Denver Broncos, Gadsden quickly emerged as a top option for Justin Herbert, catching five of his seven targets for 46 yards. He finished behind Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen in targets, yet was an important outlet for Herbert, even in the red zone.
It’s not hard to see why Chargers fans were hyped about Gadsden despite his status as a fifth-round pick. The team retained Will Dissly at a problem area and signed free agent Tyler Conklin, who seemed more akin to Dissly than a breakout player.
Gadsden, though? He seems like that breakout player. Harbaugh and the coaching staff needed to see better blocking from him this summer and the rookie did enough to get on the field when the chance presented itself.
Now, it’s a simple matter of just how many snaps Gadsden gets when the veterans on the depth chart are healthy. But if the rookie already has Herbert in his corner and was a key like this in his first game, it’s safe to say Harbaugh isn’t exaggerating this time.
