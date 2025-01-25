Jim Harbaugh vs. Pete Carroll: A longtime beef set to explode in the showdown for the AFC West
Pete Carroll is back. One year removed from being run outta town as the head man of the Seattle Seahawks, the peppy coach nicknamed "Big Balls Pete" is headed back to an NFL sideline as the new sheriff of the Las Vegas Raiders. From the NFC West to the AFC West - straight into a showdown with "Cool Jim" Harbaugh, of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh and Carroll go way, way back - all the way back to the days Cool Jim was leading the Chicago Bears as their quarterback and Carroll was the D-Coordinator of the New York Jets. The young signal-caller fired away that day in 1990, going 28-of-42 for 303 yards and a touchdown in a 19-13 Bears win over the Jets.
But it would be years later - after Harbaugh had finished playing, turned around San Diego State and moved onto Stanford - that the true beef was born. Carroll, by this time the boss at USC, had the upper hand. More talent, more resources, and a six-year head start in the Pac-10. But it didn't take long for the motivated Harbaugh to change Stanford's ways - and put the heat on Carroll's Trojans.
The turning point - and perhaps the day it became personal - was November 14th, 2009. The Trojans were ranked #9 and Stanford, well, they weren't. But in classic Harbaugh style they ran Toby Gerhart down USC's throat for 178 yards and kept the foot on the gas, scoring two touchdowns in the last six minutes en route toa blowout win, 55-21.
After the game, as the coaches met midfield, Carroll would issue his infamous line: "What's your deal?"
A rivalry is not a rivalry unless is escalates. In this case, that meant take it to the NFL. Carroll became head man of the Seahawks in 2010 and - well, well, well - Harbaugh takes over the San Francisco 49ers in 2011. These two had unfinished business and it went down in the NFC West for four years.The word 'hatred' was thrown around to describe their relationship - maybe a bit strong but it was clear there was no love lost between the two coaches. Carroll won the NFC war, five wins to Harbaughs four, with the penultimate victory coming in the 2014 NFC Championship game. They had split the regular season matchups but the Seahawks had homefield advantage and Harbaugh's Niners lost 23-17. A beating that no doubt sticks in Competitive Jim's craw to this day.
And now, eleven years later, the two old cowboy coaches - Carroll the oldest ever in the NFL - will square off once again. High noon, between the lines. The 2025 NFL schedule won't be released for a while now, but be sure, when it is, both Cool Jimmy Harbaugh and Big Balls Pete Carroll will be circling each other in red.
