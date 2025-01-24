J.K. Dobbins reveals shocking name he'd want to play with if he leaves Chargers
One of the more surefire-feeling things around the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason is the return of running back J.K. Dobbins despite his trip to free agency.
Dobbins put on a heartwarming Comeback Player of the Year-worthy campaign over the course of his one-year contract with the Chargers, serving as a spark out of the backfield for an offense that was otherwise gutted around Justin Herbert amid a rebuild.
That is, unless Dobbins leaves in free agency to go play with…Aaron Rodgers?
It’s a topic that just came up while Dobbins made an appearance on Up & Adams this week and revealed that he and the New York Jets quarterback bonded while rehabbing together.
"Yeah, I would play with Aaron, for sure," Dobbins said. "That was one of the conversations we were having during rehab."
Dobbins continued: “‘He was like you should come play with me.’ It was like Aaron, I would love to play with you. I would love to be on your team and be right alongside you."
While it’s just fun offseason chatter and who knows what actually happens with the chaotic Rodgers and Jets, it’s a good example of how coveted Dobbins might be on the open market. While he didn’t stay fully healthy all season, Dobbins made it into the most games he’s played since his rookie year, rushing for 905 yards and nine scores on a 4.6 per-carry average over 13 games.
The Chargers have Gus Edwards under contract for one more season, but Dobbins’ productivity and culture fit with Jim Harbaugh will make him a priority free agent to re-sign.
