Jim Harbaugh's shocking NFL awards snub despite owning nominee Sean Payton's Broncos
The NFL released the list of finalists for the NFL Coach of the Year honor, and surprisingly, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh was not on it.
The five finalists include Dan Quinn (Commanders), Andy Reid (Chiefs), Kevin O'Connell (Vikings), Dan Campbell (Lions) and, interesting considering Harbaugh's snub, Sean Payton (Broncos).
As the season came to a close and the Chargers made the playoffs, the thought of Harbaugh not being a finalist seemed ridiculous to many.
With essentially the same talent from the team he took over a year ago, Harbaugh rallied the Chargers from 5-12 disaster to an 11-6 playoff team. A classic Harbaugh turnaround, the same thing he did at San Diego State, Stanford, San Francisco 49ers and Michigan Wolverines. College or pro, Harbaugh is the Turnaround King. That is coaching, plain and simple.
Nominating Sean Payton was not egregious. The Denver Broncos also came a long way and, yes, with a rookie quarterback. But let's not forget this was Payton's second year as their head man - that's one more year to get your talent in place to fit your system and establish your winning culture. Harbaugh did it Year One and he beat Payton's Broncos not once but twice this season -- 23-16 in October and 34-27 in December - wins that put them at one more on the season than the 10-7 Broncos.
The suspicion is that Jim Harbaugh doesn't give a darn about this award. It'd be nice, sure, but it's not what gets him up in the morning. He wants to win, period. But all competitors look for motivation, and maybe the snub will give him and his team a little extra juice - as if he needs it - to rise to the top just like he's done before.
