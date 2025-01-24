Chargers mentioned again as trade possibility for controversial All-Pro weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers continue to float out there as a supposed trade landing spot for big names like DK Metcalf amid an offseason Jim Harbaugh and Co. will seek to get Justin Herbert some serious help.
One of the biggest – and most polarizing – names of all, though, is Tyreek Hill.
Hill’s seemingly rocky relationship with the Miami Dolphins came to a head in early January when footage of him apparently quitting on the team emerged. Since, he’s been listed anywhere and everywhere as a trade candidate.
The latest to suggest the Chargers as a fit is Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay.
“However, Miami is already thin at receiver and would likely demand a hefty return for Hill,” Kay said. “The Dolphins gave up five picks—including a Day 1 and 2 selection—to acquire him in 2022. While there's little chance of them recouping similar value this offseason, they could move him to a cap-flush contender desperate for receiver help (the Los Angeles Chargers fit the bill) in exchange for a handful of draft selections.”
Hill obviously appears to want out and the five-time first-team All-Pro wideout could boost almost any offense he shows up at. But he’s coming off a down season in which he caught 81 of 123 targets for 959 yards and six touchdowns, down from 119 for 1,799 and 13 the year prior. He’s also turning 31 in March and is a $28.7 million cap hit in 2025 before a potential out in the contract.
The money isn’t really a concern for the cap-happy Chargers, but giving up assets to trade for a guy who might not be a culture fit is.
Trading for someone like Metcalf seems super unlikely as it is, yet Hill is somehow ranked even lower than that right now.
