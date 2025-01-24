Chargers linked to intriguing trade for 8-time Pro Bowl defender
The Los Angeles Chargers were a very good defensive team this season, but due to all of the free agents they have on tap, they may end up losing some critical pieces in the coming months.
As a result, the Chargers may have to explore the trade market to find some answers, especially if edge rusher Khalil Mack departs. Heck, there is also a chance Los Angeles cuts Joey Bosa.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports has identified an interesting potential trade target for the Chargers, setting his sights on New Orleans Saints defensive end Joey Bosa.
"The Los Angeles Chargers defensive line could look dramatically different in 2025. Future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack will not retire, but he could depart in free agency. Former first-round pick Joey Bosa will likely be a cap casualty thanks to his massive cap hit," Latham wrote. "The Chargers have the money to re-sign Mack, but they should invest in another reliable edge defender. If they’d rather spend big on offensive help, they could go bargain shopping and trade for Cameron Jordan."
Jordan is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he logged 34 tackles and four sacks, so it's not like he is still one of the best pass rushers in football. Two years ago, he finished with just 43 tackles and two sacks.
Yes, he is an eight-time Pro Bowler, but Jordan is also 36 years old and has not posted a double-digit sack season since 2021, so it is blatantly obvious that his best years are behind him.
Jordan is slated to earn $12.5 million in base salary next season and carries a cap hit of $20 million, so if the Chargers are interested in the veteran, they may be better served waiting to see if the Saints cut him so they can potentially sign him to a cheap one-year deal.
Either that, or pursue younger, better alternatives on the free-agent market.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Would Chargers cut Gus Edwards with J.K. Dobbins going to free agency?
Cooper Kupp might trump DK Metcalf on list of Chargers trade targets
Would Chargers' Joe Hortiz really blow big draft assets on risks like DK Metcalf?
DK Metcalf sparks more Chargers trade buzz reactions
Los Angeles Chargers could lose star defender to fierce rival