AFC West head coach Power Rankings: Where does Jim Harbaugh land after Raiders hire?
The Los Angeles Chargers may have even tougher competition next season, as the Las Vegas Raiders announced Pete Carroll as their next head coach.
Carroll will be the third coach in the AFC West to have won a Super Bowl in his coaching career. Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has appeared in one.
So, with the recent news that Carroll is joining the Raiders, how does the coaching talent stack in the division?
Here is the head coaching Power Rankings for the AFC West.
4. Pete Carroll
Carroll has the Hall of Fame resume a Super Bowl trophy, but now, he is starting over with a franchise desperate for success.
Five years ago, Carroll would be a lot higher on this list; however, the job he has in front of him will be a tough hill to climb.
3. Jim Harbaugh
It took one season for Harbaugh to change the expectations in Los Angeles. The Chargers earned a postseason spot and now are hungry for me.
Harbaugh is the lone coach in the AFC West to not hoist a Lombardi Trophy. However, if there's one thing about him, he could easily cross that off the list soon.
2. Sean Payton
Harbaugh took a lot of the headlines this season; however, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton had just as successful as a season.
Payton led the Broncos to the postseason, and the future is bright with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Look for the Broncos to take another leap in 2025.
1. Andy Reid
It's hard to believe that once upon a time, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was known as the coach who couldn't win the big one.
Now, Reid has the opportunity to win his fourth Super Bowl with the Chiefs, as a dynasty has been born in Kansas City.
Reid is the cream of the crop in the AFC West. However, this division is stacked with coaching talent and will only become more difficult next season.
