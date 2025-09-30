Joe Alt injury update: Latest news, buzz, return timelines on Chargers’ star
Los Angeles Chargers star offensive lineman Joe Alt suffered an ankle injury that required a cart to leave the field during his team’s loss to the New York Giants.
The injury came at a disastrous time for Justin Herbert’s offensive line. Rashawn Slater is already out for the season and Mekhi Becton remains out due to a concussion.
Here’s a live-updating look at Alt injury updates as they become available.
Joe Alt injury update
- Joe Alt will seek “second opinions to determine a path forward,” according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.
- Joe Alt suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss “several weeks,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
- Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh wouldn’t offer updates on the Alt injury timeline during early week pressers, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.
How much time could Joe Alt miss?
The report about Alt seeking second opinions is pretty telling. Alt could miss just two weeks, or even be a candidate for a short stint on injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games. It all depends on severity and recovery rate, which varies greatly on a per-person basis with this injury.
Chargers depth chart outlook after Joe Alt injury
In a word, terrible. Austin Deculus entered the game after Alt’s injury and could be the starter there for now. He joined the team roughly a month ago. Right tackle Trey Pipkins was the original swing backup and is now a starter in place of Slater. The Chargers promoted Foster Sarell from the practice squad last week and he could presumably join the 53 if Alt goes to injured reserve.
