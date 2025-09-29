Chargers' Jim Harbaugh very concerned about hits Justin Herbert has taken
The Los Angeles Chargers' offensive line was already in disarray heading into their Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. They had already learned to live life without Rashawn Slater, as he tore his patellar tendon before the start of the season.
Mekhi Becton, their prized free agent addition from the offseason, didn't play. That left a starting lineup of Joe Alt, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Jamaree Salyer and Trey Pipkins III. Not exactly the protectors they'd want going against a strong Giants defensive front.
Justin Herbert was only sacked twice, but took a whopping 12 hits on the day. That was in thanks to the Giants' pass rush trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter.
RELATED: Chargers' star is born despite ugly loss to Giants
Head coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't thrilled with his star quarterback being taken down that much.
With a makeshift offensive line, this was bound to happen. Alt left early with an ankle injury only added to their problems, as Austin Deculus had to step in for the remainder of the game.
The Chargers need to figure out what to do, as they face another talented front in the Washington Commanders this week.
