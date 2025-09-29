Tuli Tuipulotu’s breakout game bails out Chargers with Khalil Mack on injured reserve
So much for the Los Angeles Chargers needing to panic about the pass rush while Khalil Mack sits on injured reserve.
Tuli Tuipulotu, it seems, has arrived.
Tuipulotu, a second-round pick in 2023, was one of those guys the Chargers kept pumping up as a possible breakout soon. But his lack of production to start the season in a post-Joey Bosa world was one of the reasons things looked so concerning after Mack went down with an injury.
Consider the concerns over: Tuipulotu posted four sacks alongside his 10 total tackles and five quarterback hits in the 21-18 loss to the New York Giants.
He wanted more, too.
"I was trying to do my best. I missed a couple, I'm disappointed on the ones I missed because it could have helped the team out a little bit more," Tuipulotu said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "I could've got the ball out more as well. Got to go learn from it."
Tuipulotu isn’t going to get to tee off on a rookie like Jaxson Dart every week. But the breakout game has been a long time coming and eases concerns about the pass-rusher while Mack sits out.
It’s an especially welcome silver lining for Chargers fans right now, too, considering Joey Bosa is off enjoying a career renaissance with the Buffalo Bills after getting cut this past offseaosn.
While the Chargers still need more from the likes of Bud Dupree and rookie Kyle Kennard, too, Tuipulotu’s breakout game could possibly be a sign of things to come.
