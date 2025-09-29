Chargers' Justin Herbert falls from top spot in NFL MVP rankings after loss to Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers fell from the ranks of the undefeated. Not surprisingly, quarterback Justin Herbert has also fallen from the top spot among NFL MVP favorites.
But not too far.
Behind a makeshift offensive line missing its top two options at left tackle (Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt) because of injuries, Herbert endured a rough day in the surprising 21-18 loss to the New York Giants and rookie starter Jaxson Dart. Off to one of the best starts by a quarterback in franchise history, Herbert was sacked twice and intercepted two times as the Chargers fell to 3-1.
The Chargers have been ultra-aggressive the first month of the season, but Sunday's game plan felt a little too ambitious. Herbert handed off only 12 times (running back Omarion Hampton gained 128 yards) and dropped back to pass 41 times. He was pressured on approximately 70 percent of his dropbacks.
It certainly wasn't the quarterback's best day of the season, and his MVP hopes paid for it.
In Sports Illustrated's weekly MVP rankings, Herbert fell from No. 1 to No. 2 He's now behind reigning MVP Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Behind Herbert are Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott.
Writes SI of its latest rankings, "The Chargers should have absolutely won this game and Herbert's two interceptions proved costly. Both interceptions were returned within the 10-yard line, and 10 of the Giants' 21 points came off those turnovers. After the Giants' opening drive, they really didn't do much offensively, but neither did the Chargers.
"Herbert doesn't fall further down the rankings thanks to a strong first three games and less-than-enchanting performances from his competitors, but it will be tough going forward with this weakened offensive line."
