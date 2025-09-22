Justin Herbert's heroics and winners & losers from Chargers' comeback win over Broncos
Despite devastating injuries to arguably three of their Top 5 most important players - Rashawn Slater, Khalil Mack and Najee Harris - the Los Angeles Chargers achieved something Sunday not done since the days of Mike Riley and Doug Flutie - a 3-0 start.
Cameron Dicker's 43-yard field goal as time expired beat the Denver Broncos 23-20 at SoFI Stadium, capping a dramatic rally from seven points down in the final 2:37. According to ESPN analytics, with five minutes remaining and with a 20-13 lead the Broncos had an 89.2 percent chance of winning the game.
Instead, Justin Herbert added to his early-season run with late-game passing heroics and the Chargers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2001. The are also undefeated against the AFC West and have carved a clear path to the NFL Playoffs. Since 1990, teams starting 3-0 make the playoffs 75.3 percent of the time and win their division at a 51.2 percent rate.
A look at the winners and losers from a dramatic afternoon in LA.:
WINNERS
Jim Harbaugh - A team that suffered a devastating injury to its starting running back and lost the turnover battle still managed to win a tight divisional game. That's a credit to the head-strong coach.
Keenan Allen - The veteran receiver's reunion tour continues to be a success. He had his second touchdown catch in as many weeks, this one to tie the game with 2:37 remaining.
Omarion Hampton - After Harris left with what appeared to be a serious Achilles injury, the rookie first-rounder ran 19 times for 70 yards, scored his first NFL touchdown and caught six passes for another 59 yards including a key 22-yarder on the game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter.
Justin Herbert - He didn't have his best game (just 28 of 47), but delivered in the clutch with an escape and throw to Allen for a touchdown and a laser to Ladd McConkey to set up Dicker's game-winner.
LOSERS
Najee Harris - Just rounding into form after a summer fireworks accident, he went down with a non-contact injury that will likely end his season before it really got started.
Derius Davis - His fumble on a kickoff return early in the third quarter helped fuel 17 consecutive Broncos' points.
