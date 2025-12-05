Major update for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton spotted at Chargers practice

The Los Angeles Chargers are preparing to host the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. This week of practice has put a major spotlight on Chargers looking to return from injury to play Monday night.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a broken bone in his left hand on the opening offensive drive against the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Herbert threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston on the play immediately following the break and headed to the locker room.

Herbert ultimately only missed eight plays on the ensuing drive before returning to the game with his hand taped and cast. The Chargers would go on to beat the Raiders 31-14.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the scale of Herbert's injury in his post-game press conference. Herbert had to have surgery to stabilize the broken bone.

Herbert has been optimistic that he would not miss any time and that he was hopeful he could play Monday night against Philadelphia.

The Chargers had to dramatically change the offensive script against the Raiders due to Herbert's inability to take snaps under center with a freshly broken hand. Chargers beat writer Daniel Popper gave a positive update from the practice field on Herbert's capabilities with his freshly repaired hand.

Popper notes that Justin Herbert was taking snaps through the redzone walkthrough period. It is unknown whether Chargers center Bradley Bozeman was giving Herbert full force snaps during a walkthrough. It is a very encouraging for Herbert's availability and capabilities against the Eagles.

Omarion Hampton out of yellow non-contact jersey

The other big development spotted at practice was that rookie running back Omarion Hampton was not wearing the designated yellow non-contact jersey. Hampton has been recovering on injured reserve from a fracture sustained in his ankle during the Chargers week 5 matchup against the Washington Commanders.





Hampton was spotted in a blue jersey and participating in the redzone walkthrough. Both are positive signs for Hampton's availability for Monday night.

Herbert being able to take any snaps under center would be monumental for the Chargers ability to operate their full offense. Hampton's return would give another boost to the run game and a solid combination between Hampton and Kimani Vidal.

The Eagles defense is trying to reestablish themselves against the run after losing two key players on defense.

