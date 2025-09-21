After scary Najee Harris injury Chargers' rookie Omarion Hampton scores first NFL TD vs. Broncos
It's a bittersweet first half for the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday afternoon.
Good news: Rookie first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton scored his the first touchdown of his NFL career to give the Bolts an early 10-0 lead over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium.
Bad news: It came just mintues after Hampton's running back partner - veteran Najee Harris - suffered what appeared to be a serious Achilles injury in the second quarter.
On a pass play that wound up as completion from Justin Herbert to Quentin Johnston, Harris pushed off his left foot to take a play-fake but then fell awkwardly to the ground in the backfield. He was helped to the sideline, and then took a cart to the Chargers' dressing room. Replays appeared to show that familar Achilles' "snap" in the back of his leg.
If it is indeed a season-ending Achilles injury for Harris, it will mean a huge worklaod increase for Hampton and likely some roster moves for Jim Harbaugh's team. The Chargers signed Harris in free agency to be the No. 1 back while Hampton developed as a rookie.
Seven plays after Harris' injury on the same drive, Hampton took a hand-off from Herbert and scooted through the right side of the line untouched for a 3-yard touchdown and a 10-0 Chargers' lead. Last week Hampton was stopped by the Las Vegas Raiders on three consecutive carries inside the 10-yard line.
With Harris likely out, the rookie is now unequivocally the Chargers' short-yardage and goal-line weapon.
