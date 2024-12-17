Khalil Mack picks NFC contender in free agent predictions
The Los Angeles Chargers' pass rush could look very different next year. They decided to restructure and keep the tandem of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa in 2024, and it's propelled them to one of the best defenses in football.
The Chargers have a potential out in Bosa's contract for next season and Mack is set to hit free agency. Could Mack head elsewhere in 2025? Bleacher Report thinks so, predicting he'll land with the star-studded Philadelphia Eagles.
"Despite being 33 years old, Mack is still playing at a high level this year. Heading into this weekend, Pro Football Focus has credited him with 39 total pressures and the fourth-highest grade (91.7) at the position.While the eight-time Pro Bowler will likely be expensive on the open market, the Eagles are currently projected to have about $32.1 million of cap space, per Over The Cap. Also, he's yet to win a playoff game and might be willing to take a discount if it means playing for a Super Bowl contender."
If the Chargers decide Mack isn't worth investing in anymore, this situation could become a reality.
But the Chargers don't figure to lose both star pass-rushers in the same offseason and with more than $70 million in projected cap space to use, the team could certainly prevent a team like the Eagles from getting Mack.
