Los Angeles Chargers awarded with chance to grow NFL brand overseas
The NFL has put an emphasis on growing the game of football in different countries. After expanding to playing games in places such as Mexico, England and Germany, the league is now allowing teams to represent different parts of the world as official ambassadors of the league.
The Los Angeles Chargers were selected to represent Greece, according to the team's website.
"The National Football League today announced an expansion of its Global Markets Program, with the Los Angeles Chargers officially joining the league initiative as an international marketing rights holder for Greece."
Chargers owner Dean Spanos, who is a Greek descendant, spoke on the Chargers being chosen to grow the game of football there.
"The homeland of my family, Greece has left an eternal imprint on my heart. So when the opportunity to grow NFL Football and the Los Angeles Chargers' brand in Greece presented itself, we simply couldn't pass it up."
Don't be surprised to see the Chargers play a game in Greece sometime in the next few years at the rate that football is growing overseas.
