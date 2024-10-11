Chargers' Jim Harbaugh reveals surprise favorite player on roster
The Los Angeles Chargers and their fanbase are still getting acclimated to new head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former San Francisco 49ers head coach didn't need an orientation to learn how to be successful in the NFL; he already did that.
One thing that has always described Harbaugh as a coach is that he is a player's coach. That comes as no surprise, as Harbaugh once played in the league. So, it is easy for Harbaugh to spot a player who loves the game just as much as he does.
On Wednesday, Harbaugh had to show love to one Chargers player that might surprise folks. When discussing his favorite players on the team, Harbaugh had to bring up left guard Zion Johnson. Harbaugh mentioned that the fourth-year lineman plays well beyond the four years he has been in the league.
"Ascending player on the team. Plays like he's played for five or six years," Harbaugh said. "Love him to death."
Playing guard in the NFL is one of those positions that is considered thankless. When things go right, that means a guard is doing his job, and they don't receive the praise they deserve. When things go wrong for an offense, then the offensive line is one of the first units to blame.
Harbaugh is making sure his big guys get the love they deserve.
