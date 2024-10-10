There's another wide receiver the Chargers should target at the trade deadline
As the trade deadline approaches, there will be speculation about what moves the Los Angeles Chargers will make. Will they acquire a wide receiver? Will they trade Khalil Mack in the last year of his contract?
Clarity on those decisions will emerge closer to the Nov. 5 deadline as the Chargers will have four more games worth of understanding about their roster. If Los Angeles is contending for a playoff spot by then, though, then DeAndre Hopkins should be on their radar.
The Tennessee Titans (1-3) don't have a starting-caliber quarterback and are headed nowhere this season. Since the All-Pro wide receiver enters unrestricted free agency in 2025, the Titans need to move Hopkins.
Hopkins was back to full health in 2023 and posted another 1,000-yard season, signaling he has a lot left in the tank.
Since the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) won't trade Davante Adams to Los Angeles, they have to look elsewhere. Elsewhere should be Hopkins and Cleveland Browns (1-4) receiver Amari Cooper.
However, there are hurdles to a deal for Hopkins.
Hopkins is an $18.3 million cap hit for Tennessee this season. The Chargers, however, only have $8.5 million available at the moment.
Recently, NFL teams have shown how easy it is to convert contracts and perform surgery on the cap. However, the Chargers have to find players willing to restructure deals to free up that space.
Or, Los Angeles can try to work out a deal where the Titans, who have $15.1 million available, retain some of Hopkins' salary. Of course, this all hinges on Tennessee remaining a poor team for the next four weeks.
Los Angeles ranks second-to-last, only ahead of the New England Patriots (1-4), in passing offense this season. In an AFC that has the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, the Chargers will need more than just Quentin Johnston and Ladd McConkey.
