Los Angeles Chargers standout rookie snubbed in ESPN rankings
The Los Angeles Chargers are in the infancy stages of a soft rebuild. The franchise already has its current and future quarterback, Justin Herbert, and a few stars on one of the top defenses in the league. However, any time a franchise brings in a new coach, it means a few things will have to start over.
That's why the first selection of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, in his first draft as coach, wasn't much of a surprise. The Chargers went the safe route when selecting the wall known as Joe Alt.
How do you know when an offensive lineman is doing good? It's when his name is never brought up. Alt is already proving to be a home run selection for the franchise. But, playing the not-so-flashy position of offensive tackle has snubbed Alt from a season accolade.
RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers provide injury updates on DJ Chark, Gus Edwards
According to the latest ESPN rookie rankings, Alt just missed the cut of being one of the top 10 in the league. The worldwide leader is impressed with Alt's start to his career, even with the injury in Week 3 that will have the rookie sidelined for a few weeks.
An early-season injury may stunt Alt's chances of earning more rookie accolades than he would have gotten had he been healthy. However, nobody can deny the impact the rookie has already made.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Justin Herbert injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers QB
Joe Alt, Rashawn Slater injury updates: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers OL
Joey Bosa injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers star
Los Angeles Chargers fans impressed Chiefs star Travis Kelce
Chargers make roster moves before Week 6 battle with Broncos